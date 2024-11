Peru Public Library and NCAT have a new partnership: Beginning Nov. 6, a free ride to the library will be provided to anyone at the pick-up location, 705 Calhoun St., Peru. (Derek Barichello)

The Peru Public Library and NCAT have a new partnership: Beginning Nov. 6, a free ride to the library will be provided to anyone at the pickup location, 705 Calhoun St., Peru.

Pickup will be at 9 a.m., with a return ride from the library at noon every Wednesday through the end of January, except for holidays.

Rides from 705 Calhoun to the library during this time will not require registration or advanced notice. Check perulibrary.org for special events and programs happening at the library.