Ottawa Zulee Moreland’s season ends at 1A State Finals: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls tennis

Moreland closes season at state: In the Chicago suburbs, Pirates junior Zulee Moreland finished 1-2 and closed out her season at Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals.

Moreland opened the day with a 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 win over Effingham St. Anthony sophomore Julia Schultz, but then fell 6-1, 6-1 to Timothy Christian senior Jane Carter. Moreland finished the tournament with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Mundelein Carmel junior Gretta Leedy.

Moreland – a sectional champion – finished the season with a 22-11 record.

Girls volleyball

Ottawa 2, Rochelle 0: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates earned a 26-24, 25-17 Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Hubs.

Ottawa was led by Ella Schmitz (six kills, 12 digs), Ayla Dorsey (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Ella Damron (four kills), Ana Zeglis (12 digs), Mary Stisser (eight digs) and Skylar Dorsey (15 assists).

Moline 2, Newark 1: At Wharton Field House in Moline, the Norsemen fell 25-15, 24-26, 25-15 to the Maroons.

Newark (23-10) received solid matches from Addison Long (three kills, four blocks), Rylie Carlson (three kills, seven digs), Morgen Hergenhahn (11 digs) and Taylor Jeffers (11 assists).

Serena 2, Gardner-S. Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the Huskers posted a 29-27, 25-14 win over the Panthers.

Serena was paced by Anna Hjerpe (11 digs, 10 kills, two blocks, two aces), Rebekah Shugrue (25 assists, three blocks, two kills), Aubrey Duffy (six digs, six kills) and Cassie Walsh (five blocks, four kills).

Earlville 2, Parkview Christian 1: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders earned a 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Falcons.

Earlville was led by Audrey Scherer (nine service points, three aces, three kills, eight assists), Addie Scherer (eight points, three aces), Rylee Hill (four kills) and Jacey Helgesen (13 digs).

Plano 2, Somonauk 1: At Plano, the Bobcats fell 21-25, 25-17, 25-19 to the Reapers.

Somonauk (12-11) was paced by Abby Hohmann (four kills), Aubrey Chiavario (three kills), Addie Britt (10 points), Brooke Bahrey (10 points) and Bella Rolf (20 digs).