The Utica Knights of Columbus Council again is participating in the K of C Coats for Kids Program. The Knights work with local schools in distributing winter coats and caps and gloves. In the past four years more than 100 new coats have been distributed. Pictured in this promotional photo issued Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, are (from left) Jay Allen, Don Petre, Ed Brown, Bill Brown, Chuck Voreis, Grand Knight Jim Polizzi, Greg Scullans and John Koehler (Photo provided by Chuck Voreis)

The Utica Knights of Columbus Council again is participating in the K of C Coats for Kids Program.

The Knights work with local schools in distributing winter coats, hats and gloves. In the past four years, more than 100 new coats have been distributed.