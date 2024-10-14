Putnam County library to host virtually program on Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge

The Putnam County Public Library will virtually host Wildlife Refuge Specialist, Elizabeth Navas, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, for a presentation on the history and importance of the Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge in Havana. (Jayce Eustice)

The refuge encompasses 2,631 acres of wetland habitats at the confluence of the Illinois and Spoon rivers. The area has been designated as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance and has a rich history of sustaining human cultures for more than 12,000 years.

This program is free, open to the public, and made possible through a grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and SciStarter. It will be presented via Zoom. Register at the following link: https://shorturl.at/pzgoR. For more information, call the Granville Library at 815-339-2038.