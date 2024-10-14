Ottawa bowling alley under new ownership

The Alley is under new ownership. Cas Siler and Amber Wheeler have purchased the Ottawa bowling alley at 1758 Ottawa Ave. (Derek Barichello)

The Alley is under new ownership.

Cas Siler and Amber Wheeler have purchased the Ottawa bowling alley at 1758 Ottawa Ave.

“We plan to bring the fun back into bowling and to make it a family friendly environment,” Wheeler said. “Cas has bowled his whole life and our kids started visiting the bowling alley at barely a few weeks old, so it is something near and dear to us.”

They hope to implement outdoor activities as well in the future.

The Alley’s winter hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.