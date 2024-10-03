Seneca boys golf wins program’s first regional title : The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys golf

Seneca wins 1st regional tile in program history: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional at Dwight Country Club, the Fighting Irish posted a team score of 350, 12 strokes better than runner-up Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy, to win the program’s first postseason championship. Seneca advances to Monday’s Danville Sectional at Turtle Run Golf Course.

Senior Keegan Murphy led the way for Seneca with a second-place individual score of 81, while senior Ryker Terry with an 89, and senior Grant Siegel and sophomore Cooper Thorson with 90s added counting scores. Sophomores Raiden Terry and Cody Malak had 95 and 97 respectively to round out the Irish scores.

The Serena-Newark co-op, which placed seventh of the 13 competing teams with a 390, had sophomore David Ulrich advance as an individual with a 91, while freshman Jimmy Kath and senior Beau Raikes carded 99s.

Somonauk junior Aiden Wold moves on after posting a 94, while senior Joseph Freeman’s 96 just missed the cut.

Streator junior Kolden Neumann (Brian Hoxsey)

Streator trio advances from Class 2A Coal City Regional: At Cinder Ridge Golf Course in Wilmington, the Bulldogs had three players — senior Nolan Ketcham, junior Kolden Neumann and sophomore Brennen Stillwell — advance to next week’s Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Golf Course.

Neumann shot a 77, Ketcham an 83 and Stillwell a 90 for Streator, which finished fifth in the nine-team event with a 347.

Also for Streator, junior Keegan Angelico had a 97, junior Brody Elias a 100, and sophomore Jack Studnicki a 103.

Earlville’s Aaden Browder advances from Class 1A Lanark-Eastland: At Class 1A Lanark-Eastland Regional at the Lake Carroll Golf Course, Red Raiders sophomore Aaden Browder shot an 88 to earn one the individual advancing spots of a non-advancing team.

Browder will play in the Rockford Lutheran Sectional at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club in Rockford on Monday.

Earlville sophomores Hunter Schubbe and Colton Fruit shot 114 and 117 respectively.

Boys soccer

Marengo 5, Sandwich 0: At Marengo, the Indians fell in the consolation semifinals of the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament.

Dillan Gauer made 12 saves in net for Sandwich.

Girls Volleyball

Marquette 2, Serena 1: At Serena, the Crusaders earned a 24-26, 25-16, 25-18 victory over the Huskers to give coach Mindy McConnaughhay her 300th career win.

Leading the way for Marquette were Avery Durdan (13 kills, three blocks), Kelsey Cuchra (11 kills, four blocks), Kinley Rick (seven kills, 10 digs), Hailey Abbott (two kills), Ava Offerman (two kills), Kealey Rick (17 assists), Hunter Hopkins (14 assists, three aces), Makayla Backos (19 digs, two aces) and Emily Ryan-Adair (10 digs, three aces).

Serena was paced by Anna Hjerpe (13 digs, four kills), Kendall Whiteaker (six kills, three blocks), Jenna Setchell (11 service points, four blocks), Rebekah Shugrue (six assists, four digs) and Lucy Kelley (four digs, two kills, two blocks).

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Ella Derossett

Woodland 2, Peoria Heights 0: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the Warriors picked up a 25-17, 25-20 triumph over the Patriots on “Volley for a Cure” night.

Woodland was led by Ella Derossett (15 assists, four service points, an ace, a block assist), Malayna Pitte (seven kills, four service points, an ace), Grace Longmire (eight kills, three block assists, two solo blocks) and Jaylei Leininger (five digs, five service points).

Hall 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Spring Valley, the Falcons dropped a 25-13, 25-18 decision to the host Red Devils.

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians fell 25-12, 25-22 to the Skyhawks in the KRC match.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 6, Rochelle 3: At Rochelle on Tuesday, the Pirates picked up the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs to improve to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.

In singles, Zulee Moreland (6-0, 6-1), Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (7-5, 6-3), Brooklyn Byone (6-2, 6-1) and Gabby Cooper (6-1, 6-1) were all victories. In doubles, the duos of Moreland/Hernandez-Solis (6-3, 6-3) and Cooper/Reese Purcell (6-3, 6-4) also earned triumphs.