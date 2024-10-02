Allen Park sculptures in Ottawa to get new coats of paint

The Ottawa City Council approved the two 40-foot tall sculptures created by Mary Meinz-Fanning in Allen Park to be painted. This file photo shows the sculpture being power washed years ago.

The Ottawa City Council approved the two 40-foot tall sculptures created by Mary Meinz-Fanning in Allen Park to be painted.

The estimate of $13,400 by All In Finishing LLC was accepted. Made from steel beams from the old Hilliard Bridge in Ottawa, the sculptures are listed in the Smithsonian Art Inventories Catalog.

“That probably won’t be done until the spring because of how far along we are in the season,” Pearson said, “but they’ll have fresh paint next spring when a few pieces for the park on back-order will be here.”

The council also approved a change order with Vissering Construction regarding the broken existing sidewalks near the new ones at Allen Park, “so it only made sense to replace them, too,” she said.