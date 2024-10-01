Bureau Valley to destroy records from Class of 2019

Cumulative records now in storage for the class of 2019 will be destroyed Dec. 30. (Shaw Local News Network)

During the 30-day period beginning Nov. 1 parents, guardians or students affected by this notice may pick up their records.

According to district policy and the Illinois administrative code, chapter I, section 375, subchapter K, temporary cumulative records are to be destroyed five years following the graduation or withdrawal of students from the district. Permanent records (transcripts) are maintained for 60 years following graduation or withdrawal.

To arrange a convenient time to get the records, call Bureau Valley High School at 815-445-4004.