IVCC to host 51st annual College and Career Night

Illinois Valley Community College’s College and Career Night brings dozens of colleges and universities to the Illinois Valley so students, parents and community members can investigate college prospects, university programs and transfer options and get an idea of what the future holds. They’ll also be able to chat with IVCC faculty and coordinators and meet students like Jonny Szewczuk, Brandon Lomeli and Matthew Mickelson, who’ll be hard to miss from behind a one-of-a-kind display table showcasing the computer networking administration and cybersecurity programs. College and Career Night runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the IVCC gym. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

More than 30 colleges and universities will be represented at Illinois Valley Community College’s 51st annual College and Career Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the gym.

High school and college students, parents and community members who are exploring college options can speak to representatives of different colleges and universities, including IVCC, about programs and transfer options.

The event brings an array of colleges and information together in one convenient location for an evening and helps students and their families personalize their college experiences before they land on campus, said Director of Enrollment Services Tom Quigley.

“We want to help students and their families widen their exposure to higher education and career options, both in-state and out-of-state,” Quigley said in a news release. “And regardless of where your educational pathway may take you, IVCC can always fit somewhere in your journey.”

The event draws prospective students who can expect to learn about application and admissions requirements, transfer information, fees, tuition, scholarship and financial aid information, college services, student support and campus life and information about majors.

Participating colleges include: Carl Sandburg College; Southern Illinois University Carbondale; Keiser University; Dominican University; Missouri University of Science and Technology; St. Ambrose University; Bradley University; University of Alabama; North Central College; Illinois College; Marian University of Wisconsin; Indiana Tech; Northern Illinois University; Aurora University; University of Nebraska Omaha; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Knox College; Quincy University; Eastern Illinois University; Western Illinois University; Western Michigan University; Loras College; University of Chicago; Illinois Wesleyan University; Ripon College; University of Illinois Springfield; Drake University; Methodist College-Carle Health; Loyola University Chicago and Eureka College.

IVCC departments will also be represented. They include Workforce Development; Nursing, Criminal Justice; Truck Driver Training; Financial Aid and Veterans Services; Computer Aided Design; Dental Assisting/Dental Hygiene; Electronics/Electricity; Natural Sciences and Business; Agriculture; Counseling; Manufacturing/CNC; Business and Accounting; Dual Credit and Enrollment; Admissions and Early Childhood Education.