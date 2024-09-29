Streator library continues its fall expo, showcasing local arts

The Streator Public Library will continue its fall expo, showcasing local arts in a week-long event. (Derek Barichello)

The artist showcase will include Mary Dzurzin, painter, water colors; Gayle Ackerman, painter, acrylics; and Nate Petit-Dieu, painter, acrylics. Music will be performed by Tiffany Webster from 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and Nick Moreno from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2.

The library, 130 S. Park St., also will be hosting a smiley face scavenger hunt the week of Sept. 30. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30: Creative Hour, adults. Do you have a hobby? Need some time to get creative? Socialize at this creative hour and work on crafts. Knitting, crocheting, drawing, miniatures, etc. Bring your materials and projects.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30: Arts and crafts, ages 0 to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1: Little’s Art Time, ages 0 to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1: Emotions Storytime, ages 0 to 5-plus, children. Feel your big feelings with this story time. Join the library for stories, songs and activities.

11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 2: Brown Bag Luncheon, public. Learn about programs while enjoying a light snack provided by the cooking club.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2: Cooking club, teens/adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samplers. That’s what cooking club is all about.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Playful Pages, children 0 to 4-plus. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Entomology Class, public. Love bugs? So do we! Join the library to learn how to safely pin fake butterflies to take home with you.