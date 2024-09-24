19 new volunteers join Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam Master Naturalists program

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Master Naturalists welcomed 19 new volunteers Sept. 17 to their ranks. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Master Naturalists welcomed 19 new volunteers Sept. 17 to their ranks.

Colleen Soon, Melissa Araujo, Joanne Fitzgerald, Janell Satler, Katee Johnson, Joann Bowman, Jenny Eckhardt, Jeff Nieman, Cyndi Nieman, Amy Murphy, John Murphy, Joe Jakupcak, Zak Kaufman, Tom Dwyer, Chris Woeltje, Bonnie Claudnic, Bettyann Harrison, Amy Williams and Brian Johnson successfully completed six weeks of training to better share their passion about the environment with their communities.

Experts from University of Illinois and environmental partners led 40 hours of classroom instruction and fieldwork to cover the prairie state’s natural history and environmental issues. Some of the new volunteers’ favorite topics included bats of Illinois, prairie wildflowers, wetlands, ornithology and streams.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to offer an in-person training since 2019,” Illinois Extension Agriculture Educator Emily Hansen said in a news release. “I’m so happy that we have such a great new group of volunteers. I learned just as much from them as I did from our classes, and I look forward to seeing what the new class will contribute to our future programs.”

The Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program is designed for adults who want to have a positive impact on their community by serving as an environmental steward and naturalist.

Now that they have completed their training, the new volunteers will work toward completing 60 hours of service over the next year with partner organizations such as Starved Rock State Park, Dayton Bluffs Preserve and Dixon Waterfowl Refuge.

“We are very fortunate to have these new volunteers in our local service area,” Local Master Gardener/Master Naturalist coordinator Bettyann Harrison said in a news release. “Not only are they enthusiastic and excited to improve our local natural areas, each brings with them a strong history of learning in nature and dedication to educating others while preserving our natural environment. I very much look forward to new programs and projects that will be made possible with this graduating class.”

To learn more about the Master Naturalist program or if you’re interested in signing up for the next training, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp/master-naturalists.