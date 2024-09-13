Streator High says it is investigating a threat from an outside source to students

Streator High School said Friday there was a possible threat against some students from an outside source, not from a student attending the school. (sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Streator High School said Friday that there was a possible threat against some students from an outside source, not from a student attending the school.

Superintendent Scott Cameron said Friday that the school is working with all students involved and is taking every measure to investigate the threat and determine an outcome.

“The [school] also has been communicating with the Streator Police Department to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff at Streator High School,” Cameron said in a letter addressed to parents and community members.

Cameron said the letter was a proactive approach to make sure the district has open communication with parents and the community.

“I feel that it is important to inform the parents and community of this threat, especially with the recent threats and actions taking place at schools across the country,” Cameron said. " ... I want everyone to find comfort in knowing that we take the security and safety of all students and staff members at Streator High School very seriously.”

Cameron said all of Streator High School’s activities would remain on schedule.