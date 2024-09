The Midland States Bank Foundation donated $7,500 to Ottawa Friendship House. Representatives from Midland States Bank pose with Tony Barrett, Friendship House executive director (third from left). (Photo provided by Tony Barrett)

The Midland States Bank Foundation donated $7,500 to Ottawa Friendship House.

The grant will help the Friendship House make updates to one of its community-integrated living arrangement homes, ensuring a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for the individuals the agency serves.