Free lunch set Sept. 14 in Streator

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The menu includes chili, cornbeard, celery and carrots, crackers, dessert and a beverage. Carryout will be available after 12:15 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The lunch is sponsored by the Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions Club. The Hardscrabble Lions also will be hosting Pluto Fest on Saturday in City Park. Pluto Fest will be joined by the Fall Food Truck Festival. The event will include beer tasting, entertainment and vendors.