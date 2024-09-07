Sundara Weber leads Sandwich to Twilight in the Woods victory: The Times Friday Roundup

Cross country

Twilight in the Woods hits 30: At the Seneca High School Land Lab on Friday, the Fighting Irish hosted the 30th annual Twilight in the Woods meet.

Morris, with 25 team points, won the boys event led by individual champion Cuyler Swanson’s run of 15:55.90. Sandwich (85) was third, Ottawa (159) fourth, Seneca (211) seventh, Somonauk (240) 10th and Streator (294) 13th in the field of 13.

Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell (fourth place, 16:54.30), Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (11th, 17:42.80) and Sandwich’s Alex Walsh (12th, 17:47.60) all placed in the top 15.

Sandwich, with 44 team points, edged Morris (46) to win the girls event, led by individual champion Sundara Weber (first, 18:17.7) who won by over 30 seconds.

Seneca (71) was third and Ottawa (103) fifth of five full girls teams. Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (fourth, 20:24.90) and Natalie Misener (eighth, 21:09.10), Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera (7th, 20:58.80) and Erin Lissman (12th, 21:31.50) and Ottawa’s Georgia Kirkpatrick (15th, 21:59.00) all scored top-15 finishes.

Football

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Fieldcrest 14: At Minonk, the host Knights fell to 0-2 on the season and in the Heart of Central Illinois Small, trailing throughout a home loss.

Eddie Lorton rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries for Fieldcrest. Michael Beckett hauled in a 19-yard TD pass from Kash Klendworth (3 of 10, 1 TD, 2 INT).

The Knights hit the road for their first road game of the young season next Friday, visiting LeRoy.

Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15: At Sandwich, the host Indians (0-2) were outgained 305-136 in yards from scrimmage, including 305-77 on the ground, in the nonconference defeat.

Kyle Farrell had four touchdown runs for Wilmington, part of his 151-yard night. Simeion Harris (1-yard TD) and Kai Pon (53-yarder) had the touchdown runs for the Indians, who received 59 yards passing from Braden Behringer. Pon finished with 56 rushing yards and 39 receiving.

Sandwich visits arch rival Plano in Week 3.

Girls golf

Ottawa 229, Plano 265: In nonconference play, the Pirates were victorious, led by Marlie Orlandi (47) and Sam Rivera (54).