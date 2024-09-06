Ottawa seeks office assistant for Community Development Department

The City of Ottawa is looking to hire an office assistant for the Community Development Department. (Photo Provided by City of Ottawa)

The city of Ottawa is looking to hire an office assistant for its Community Development Department.

The role involves supporting office tasks, managing software and databases, interacting with the public, and providing administrative backup.

Ideal candidates will have office experience, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and an overall passion for community development.

Submit your resume and references by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to:

City of Ottawa Human Resources: 301 West Madison Street, Ottawa, Illinois 61350.

Or email: ottawaapplications@cityofottawa.org