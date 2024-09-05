Liam Doty leads 6 area advancers in IESA boys golf sectional

A total of 14 young Illinois Valley boys golfers finished in the top 20 of the IESA Sectional held at Pontiac’s Wolf Creek earlier this week, with six advancing to the IESA Boys State Tournament held Sept. 13 at Metamora Fields.

St. Michael sixth-grader Liam Doty captured the individual sectional championship, shooting an 82. Also advancing to Metamora are Sandwich’s Finley Taxis (T-4th, 87), Shepherd’s Bodie Martin (6th, 89), Morris’ Josh Costa (7th, 91) and Mendota Holy Cross’ Cam Pawlowski (8th, 92).

Other area golfers in the top 20 included Holy Cross’ Cal Doyle (93), Shepherd’s Evan Landers (95), Lisbon’s Evan Smith (97), Sandwich’s Garret Kelley (99) and Luke Englehart (105), Coal City’s Reed Sulzberger (99), Wallace’s Brooks Bartman (101) and Sully McConnaughhay (104), and St. Michael’s Bryce Blakemore (105).