Woodland volleyball rallies for win; Ottawa boys golf wins Cav Invite: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodland 2, Roanoke-Benson 1: At Roanoke, the Warriors (1-1 overall, 1-0 Tri-County) picked up their first win in their Tri-County Conference opener by rallying for the 21-25, 26-24, 25-23 triumph.

Ella Derossett served up 33 assists and seven service points for Woodland. Malayna Pitte (10 kills, three solo blocks, three assisted blocks) and Grace Longmire (12 kills, one block) led the net attack.

St. Bede 2, Marquette 0: At JFK School in Spring Valley, the visiting Crusaders slipped to 0-3 (0-1 Tri-County) on the young season with the TCC defeat.

Seneca 2, Henry-Sen. 0: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (3-0 overall, 1-0 Tri-County) triumphed again on their new home floor, besting the Mallards in straight sets.

Lainie Olson’s 16-assist, 10-point double-double, Audry McNabb’s six kills and five kills from Tessa Krull led Seneca.

Earlville 2, Yorkville Christian 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders scored a pair of 25-22 set wins for the nonconference victory.

Bailey Miller (five kills, 12 digs), Payton Actis (10 assists) and Audrey Scherer (six kills) paced the Earlville attack.

Parkview Christian 2, Somonauk 0: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats were defeated in straight sets, 25-9, 25-23 despite four aces off the hand of Abby Hohmann and seven digs courtesy of Calli Snider.

Cornerstone Christian 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At the Nest in Flanagan, the host Falcons were defeated in straight sets in nonconference play.

Boys golf

Pirates 1st, Bulldogs 6th at Cav Invite: At the 2024 La Salle-Peru Cavalier Invite at Senica’s Oak Ridge on Thursday, the Ottawa Pirates dominated with a team 307 to capture the championship.

Ottawa’s Chandler Creedon carded a 72 to earn medalist honors. Bryer Harris (76) placed third on the individual leaderboard, with Jacob Armstrong (79) fourth, Colt Bruyson (80) tied for sixth and Seth Cooper (84) tied for 10th.

Rochelle at 340 placed runner-up.

Streator finished sixth of the nine teams with a team 348 led by Kolden Neumann’s 12th-place 85, Nolan Ketcham’s 87 and 88s from both Jack Studnicki and Brennen Stillwell.

Serena/Newark placed ninth with a 406, David Ulrich’s 88 the Huskers’ best score.

Westmont 170, Sandwich 179, Hinckley-Big Rock 197, Indian Creek 210: At Indian Oaks, the Indians placed second in a quadrangular. Noah Campbell (41), Nolan Oros (45), Colten Oakes (45) and Kyle Michels (48) scored for Sandwich.

Girls golf

Sandwich 249, Hinckley-Big Rock 267: At Indian Oaks, Sandwich triumphed, led by a 58 from Brynn Butler and 60 off the clubs of Callie Kesserling.