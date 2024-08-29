Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle partners with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Historic Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is partnering with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to help ensure its long-term sustainability. (Photo provided by EJ Rodriquez)

The historic Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is partnering with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to help ensure its long-term sustainability.

An agency-designated nonendowed fund titled the Hegeler Carus Museum Campus Sustainability Fund has been established between SRCCF and the Hegeler Carus Foundation to ensure the long-term sustainability of the mansion – a National Historic Landmark – and its surrounding museum campus.

Over time, interest generated by the fund will support crucial maintenance projects, general upkeep and operations.

The mansion at 1307 Seventh St., La Salle, stands as one of the Midwest’s finest Second Empire structures. Considered “an architectural masterpiece,” the mansion was designed by renowned Chicago architect W.W. Boyington, architect of the Chicago Water Tower.

With 57 rooms spanning seven levels and covering 16,000 square feet, the mansion features impeccably preserved parquet floors, grand stairways and hand-painted ceilings.

Beyond its architectural splendor, the mansion has played a significant role in industry, philosophy, publishing and religion locally and internationally.

“The mansion is an architectural gem with a rich history for its visitors to experience,” Hegeler Carus Foundation Executive Director Laura Walker said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation on this fund that will expand our ability to provide that experience for many years to come.”

The mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2007 by the U.S. National Park Service.

To donate, go to srccf.org/fund/hegeler-carus-mansion-fund.

“Public support will help build the fund and ensure the preservation and continued grandeur of this magnificent structure,” SRCCF board Chair Reed Wilson said.

For information on the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, contact President Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.