Illinois Valley Community Mariachi Ensemble to form

Music Suite 408 and North Central Illinois ARTworks are launching the Illinois Valley Community Mariachi Ensemble.

An informational meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Music Suite 408, 408 Fifth St., at Westclox in Peru with rehearsals starting Saturday, Sept. 7. The Mariachi Ensemble, under the direction of Amber Backus is open to those age 10 through adult with some playing ability on their instruments.

What is mariachi? The mariachi ensemble originated in west-central Mexico in the late 1700s or early 1800s, but the exact birthplace is unknown. The earliest known reference to a mariachi is in a letter written by a priest in 1852. Mariachi music has roots in the indigenous, mestizo and Spanish cultures of Mexico, and early mariachi groups typically consisted of four musicians playing stringed instruments.

Rehearsals will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at Music Suite 408 in the west wing of the Westclox building.

Backus graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Music Education with Instrumental Concentration. Backus the band and choir director at Waltham Schools in Utica and has previously taught in Spring Valley, Grand Ridge and DePue. In addition to teaching and accompanying, Backus is a member of area ensembles, performing with the Spring Valley and DePue City Bands, Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble and the DeKalb Municipal Band. Most recently she attended the Elgin Mariachi Workshop.

For more information, contact Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408.

Music Suite 408 is a community based enrichment center that provides quality music, art, foreign language (Spanish) and a host of community workshops, events and performances at a moderate price to students of all ages, ethnic and economic backgrounds. Aug. 1 was Music Suite 408′s 12th anniversary with 32 full and part time educators, more than 650 students of all ages and ability levels (adults too), a 3,000 square foot music space with teaching studios, the Paintbox Art Gallery and the multipurpose 2,200 square foot Westclox Fine Arts Factory for events and rental. Music Suite 408 is an affiliate of the Music Shoppe of Normal for instrument rentals.

NCI ARTworks is a regional arts agency, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the arts community in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties through artistic collaboration, educational outreach and art space development. Its mission also is to create venues which support public and private education, community events, economic development and cultural tourism. ARTworks’ vision is to foster communication between artists, arts organizations and arts educators. NCI ARTworks is located in the Westclox ARTworks Center in the west wing of the Westclox building in Peru. The organization is supported, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. For more information visit www.nciartworks.com.