Bureau County Metro Center swimming pool equipment installed

The Princeton Park District announced the successful replacement of a crucial piece of equipment at the Bureau County Metro Center swimming pool on Aug. 15.

After 20 years of service, the old PoolPak dehumidifier has been replaced with a new, state-of-the-art unit, ensuring continued comfort and safety for pool users. The installers are continuing to fine-tune its operation.

“The PoolPak unit has lasted longer than we expected,” said Tammy Lange, executive director of the Princeton Park District. “However, four years ago, we anticipated that it would need to be replaced sooner rather than later. Our maintenance team has done an incredible job of working with the company to keep it running as long as we could.”

The Park District began saving for this significant upgrade three years ago and because of the Park District’s planning and savings, along with a donation from a friend of the park and support from the Alfred H. Shoemake Foundation, the project now is nearly 100% funded. The park district is optimistic it may not need a loan, but are leaving some flexibility for any unexpected last minute expense. The total cost of the project was just less than $475,000.

Installation of the new unit took an extra day longer than initially anticipated because of the need to replace the framework underneath the old unit. Despite this unexpected delay, the company swiftly fabricated and delivered the new frame to Princeton within 24 hours.

PoolPak dehumidifiers are essential for controlling humidity and temperature in large pools, a requirement for operational standards set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Our team did extensive homework and research, and we are confident that this new unit will provide reliable service for many years to come,” Lange said.