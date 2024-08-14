OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van to attend Bureau County Fair

OSF HealthCare announced the OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van, a mobile health unit, will be present at the Bureau County Fair. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

OSF HealthCare announced the OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van, a mobile health unit, will be present at the Bureau County Fair.

The King Care-A-Van will be available for walk-in clinic services from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van serves Bureau, Henry, La Salle and Putnam counties. Fair attendees can visit the King Care-A-Van for limited acute complaints, wellness checks, education and reassurance on chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and COPD. Additionally, blood pressure screenings will be available, and visitors can learn more about OSF OnCall and OSF MyChart.

Funded in coordination with OSF HealthCare Foundation, the King Care-A-Van is named in recognition of its donors, Don and Val King of Manlius. As advocates for wellness in rural communities, the King family ensured their donation would enable rural residents to have access to screenings, immunizations, health education and more.

For more information on this and other upcoming events, go to osfhealthcare.org/calendar.