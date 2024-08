Seneca’s Chase Buis has signed to continue his education at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon and his baseball career at the NJCAA level with the Skyhawks. Pictured here at his signing ceremony are (left to right): in front – Bobby Buis, Chase Buis and Karon Buis; in back – Lexie Buis, Tim Brungard, Dan McCarthy and Ted O’Boyle. (photo provided by Seneca High School)