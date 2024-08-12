Bureau County Property Transfers: July 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded July 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:



July 1

Jimmy Lamkin (decd) and Patti Nelson (adm) to Jonathon Zembrzuski, administrator’s deed, part of Section 16 in Ohio Township, $45,000.

Ellen and William Stouffer to Michelle and Steven Stouffer, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 10 in LaMoille Township, $295,000.



July 2

Randy Baker to Kevin Baker, warranty deed, parts of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $125,000.

James and Jensine Finn to Edward and Meghan Selep, warranty deed, Lot 34 in Valley Ridge Subdivision in Spring Valley, $239,000.

Thomas Smith to Allison Funfsinn, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 12 in Wyanet, $92,000.

Debra Harrison and Jodi Krivinchuk to Rebecca Guither, warranty deed, Lot 915 in Innsbruck North Condo (Part Lots 93 and 94) in Princeton, $235,000.

Mary McCauley Living Trust and Patrick McCauley (tr) to Jean and Joseph Welte, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Prouty Subdivision in Princeton, $185,000.

Alan Davidson to Kari McLamb, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Neponset Township and parts of Section 21 in Neponset Township, $250,000.

David Norton (decd) and Barbara Schesser (ex) to Kelli and Ross Fazekas, executor deed, part of Section 16 in Neponset Township and parts of Section 21 in Neponset Township, $250,000.



July 3

King Davis Development Corporation to Bryan and Elizabeth Byers, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Willow Creek Subdivision in Princeton, $20,000.

Kathie Biederstedt to Joshua Miller, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 26 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $132,000.

Michael Fletcher (decd), Douglas Fletcher and Julie Kuhne to Brian Shutt, Melissa Shutt and Richard Wilson Jr., warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 43 in Ladd, $260,000.

Mark and Susan Dyer to Allison Arends, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton and part of Lot 4 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $196,000.



July 5

Jon Graham to Carmen Hernandez Orozco and Irma Yolanda Hernandez Orozco, warranty deed, Lot 32 in DePue, $15,000.



July 8

Connie Blazier, Robert Blazier and Sharon Dale to Elizabeth Lovejoy, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 4 in West Addition in Princeton, $68,000.

Tara Michael to Jon and Roberta Provost, warranty deed, Lot 79 in First Addition Lake Arispie Subdivision, $1,000.

Kathy Thomas to Christopher Osborn, warranty deed, Lot 57 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $95,000.

Cody Seng to T and T Family Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $90,000.



July 9

John and Kayleen Park to Dominic Zittle, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 3 in Ohio and part of Lot 15 in Block 3 in Ohio, $110,000.



July 10

Justin and Vanessa Judd to Justin and Tiffany Farr, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Simonetta’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $110,000.

Joseph Bollhorst to Gabrien Graham, warranty deed, Lot 19 in Block 40 in Spring Valley, $80,000.



July 11

William Moore to Brandy and William Cattani, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 45 in Ladd, $159,900.

Anna Rybarczyk and Nina Thiemann to Ricardo Mena, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Hall Township, $185,000.

Jessica and Phillip Taylor to Jana and Patrick Trainer, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 21 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $267,500.

Martha Stephens to Tara Oakes, warranty deed, part of Block 7 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $145,000.



July 12

Jimmy and Whitney Peck to Nicholas Kunz and Bryanna Smith, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 18 in Walnut Township, $179,000.



July 15

Mercedes Rostagno to Zia Janaye Bickett Kimberley, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $84,300.