Spring Valley crime rate down 35%, police chief says

The Spring Valley Police Department's newest officers, Robert Pohar (left) and Michael Ozlanzi, were introduced to the Spring Valley City Council on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Spring Valley is growing safer every day and Police Chief Adam Curran just picked up two more tools to help keep it moving in that direction.

Curran told the Spring Valley City Council on Monday night his review of police records shows the crime rate in Spring Valley is down more than 35% since this time a year ago and has remained near that level since the beginning of 2022.

“That’s fantastic,” Curran said. “I’m very happy about this. Our goal obviously is to keep the town safe and it shows that it’s working”

His research of records showed, for example, that theft is down 71%, dropping from 42 to 13, and property crimes (criminal damage to property, burglary, theft, etc.) are down near 50%.

The only statistic that went up in that span was the number of drug arrests, which Curran said is “a good thing.”

“I give kudos to all the officers on the street,” Curran said. “They’re very vigilant on their patrols, showing their presence in area where things could happen so people know that they’re out there. They’re doing their duty and things are looking up for us … I’m really proud of the work they’re doing.”

“It’s always our objective is to keep this a safe community,” Mayor Melanie Thompson said, “and I think we’re doing a great job.”

Following his report, Curran introduced to the council his two newest officers, Robert Pohar and Michael Ozlanzi.

Pohar, a 2020 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, has been so determined to be a police officer that he paid for his Southwest Illinois Police Academy training completely by himself. Upon completing that, he was hired as a part-time officer in June and went full-time on July 1.

The son of a police officer, Ozlanzi is a graduate of Minooka High School and the Macon County Police Training Institute. He had worked for the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department and the DePue Police Department before being hired in Spring Valley in March 2023.

The additions bring the number of SVPD staff to where it should be, Curran said, with one more officer – a school resource officer at Hall High School – yet to be hired. That search continues.

Curran and Thompson also reminded the council that National Night Out will take place on Tuesday night at Kirby Park, encouraging attendance to the free police-sponsored community event.

The chief also told the council that he had talked with Tony Mautino and requested some space at the Spring Valley Historic Association museum for a police display. He asked that anyone with items or memorabilia to contribute to let him know.

In other action, the council:

Approved a business development agreement with Juana Diaz for the property at 124 W. St. Paul St.

Authorized the purchase of a plow blade for the city’s new Chevy 3500 truck.

Agreed to make two donations, $450 to Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter and $100 requested by the City of La Salle Celebration of Lights for maintenance.

Awarded the Caroline Street water main replacement contract to Gillan Construction for $111,330.

Awarded the annual sidewalk improvement program contract to Gillan Construction for $85,057.

Approved an adjustment in compensation of $100 per month for hearing officer Brian Vescogni.