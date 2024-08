The Peru Public Library will host a pet adoption storytime at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library will host a pet adoption storytime at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The library will be joined by the Pet Project Animal Shelter, which will talk about its Marseilles shelter and the pets available for adoption. Children have the opportunity to adopt their own cat or dog plushie during the event. Registration is required.

To register for the Peru Public Library’s pet adoption storytime event, go to https://forms.gle/73Dj2q9kqtihvi39A