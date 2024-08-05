OSF physical therapist to speak at Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers meeting

Tim Collins, physical therapist for OSF Central Illinois Region, will speak to the Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers at their 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, meeting at the First United Presbyterian Church, 611 Wirt St., Henry. (Photo provided by Jean Wallace)

Collins adjusts his presentation to meet the needs of his audience but focuses on the need for good nutrition and exercise.

A native of Toluca, Tim Collins, 48, received his doctor of physical therapy degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport in 2005. He formerly worked at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley and Athletico Physical Therapeutic clinic in Lacon.

He and his wife, the former Rachel Snow, live in Lacon with two of their five children. The oldest is a nurse in Denver and the next two are serving in the military.

The public is invited to join the MPRTA for tips on living a healthy life.