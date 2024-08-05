Mobile food pantry to visit Ottawa on Aug. 10

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 10, to be at the OSF Health Care 1050 Building, 1050 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa. (Image provided by River Bend Food Bank)

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 10, to be at the OSF Health Care 1050 Building, 1050 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Registration is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. The visit is hosted by the Community Food Basket of Ottawa.

Don’t arrive more than 30 minutes before distribution. The distribution will be in a drive-thru. Stay in your vehicle. Volunteers will help load food for each household directly into your trunk.

This event is open to anyone in need of food assistance regardless of residency. Go to www.riverbendfoodbank.org for more information.