Streator Fest announced the winners of its Liberty Dollars drawing Sunday night prior to its fireworks show.

Kevin Krebs of Channahon won the $15,000 grand prize. Patricia Duffield of Ransom and Jeffery Schneider of Morris won the $500.

The proceeds from Liberty Dollars help the Streator Fest committee made up of all volunteers fund the festival, including the annual fireworks display.