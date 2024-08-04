Putnam County Historical Society to host open house Aug. 11

Putnam County Historical Society President Sidney Whittaker explains details of the master bedroom of the Pulsifer House in Hennepin during a previous event. (Putnam County)

The annual open house of the Putnam County Historical Society will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 11, at three facilities along Old Highway 26 in Hennepin.

Join the museum for a step back in time. Pulsifer House is the society’s historic house, restored as a mid-19th century home.

On display in the Meeting House are military and election memorabilia, 19th century clothing accessories, musical instruments and medical items.

In the Agricultural Museum are farm implements and tools; decoys; toys; school and coal mine memorabilia. There are areas set up as early 20th century rooms, general store and post office, and a one room school.

Outside are the Hennepin Steel Mill Monument and the Moews Seed Company sign.

Barnyard Discoveries mobile barnyard will be on site and there will be bounce houses for children.

Pork chop and barbecue sandwiches or hot dogs will be available for purchase at the Meeting House, either as lunches including slaw, beans, chips, cookie and drink or as sandwiches only.

Everyone is invited. Admission is free. The Ag Museum and the Meeting House are handicapped accessible; Pulsifer House is not handicapped accessible.

For information contact sidneywhitaker25@gmail.com or 815-303-5104.