The Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton, will host Laughter Club with Chris Thompson, certified laughter leader from Greenfield Retirement Home, at 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

The Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton, will host Laughter Club with Chris Thompson, certified laughter leader from Greenfield Retirement Home, at 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

The club is free and there are different themes every month, as well as fun, interactive laughter exercises.