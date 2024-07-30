Ottawa extends Hot Glass Hunt

Gus Manning, 7, found an ornament Thursday, July 25, 2024. He found the ornament at the Jordan block. "This is such a cool thing that Ottawa Visitor Center and Starved Rock Hot Glass has done. We’ve seen so many families out looking around town this week," his mother Cara Manning said. (Photo provided by Cara Manning)

Earlier this month, glass blown ornaments were hidden around historical sites in Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa and the Ottawa Visitors Center commissioned local artist Laura Johnson, owner of Starved Rock Hot Glass in Ottawa, to create 20 glass blown ornaments for its Hot Glass Hunt. The ornaments were hidden and residents and visitors were invited to visit Ottawa’s popular sites in hopes of finding an ornament. The sites include Washington Square, Jordan Block, I&M Canal Tollhouse, Ottawa City Hall, Reddick Mansion garden, the row houses, Appellate Court, police and pire stations, The Radium Girls monument, Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, WD Boyce statue, Ottawa Riverwalk, memorial columns, butterfly garden, and Ottawa Visitors Center. Ornaments are hidden outdoors.

The ornaments have been recovered and the hunt was extended because of its popularity. Ten ornaments a week will be hidden each week through the end of August.

“The response has been so great that we wanted to offer you guys more chances to win,” Johnson posted on Starved Rock Hot Glass’ Facebook page. “Thank you so much to the city for putting on this event and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Those who find ornaments are asked to post a picture on social media and tag @VisitOttawaIL and use the hashtag #ottawailmiddleofeverywhere and #starvedrockhotglass. Submitting your photo enters you in a raffle to win a prize from the Ottawa Visitors Center. You can also send a selfie while you are hunting to be entered into a separate drawing.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com .