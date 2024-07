The monthly Writer’s Club Meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. (Shaw File photo)

This group votes to decide the type of writing they will focus on for the following month. Writers are encouraged to share their work and receive constructive criticism. Participation in publishing contests with prizes also is encouraged. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.