July 01, 2024
Hearing to take place Monday on Chester Weger’s bid for exoneration in Starved Rock murders case

Special prosecutor looks to dismiss the bid

Chester Weger (center) listens to his hearing on Wednesday April 10, 2024 at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa.

Chester Weger (center) will be in an Ottawa courtroom Monday for a hearing to determine whether he can continue trying to overturn his conviction in the Starved Rock murders case. (Scott Anderson)

Chester Weger will be in an Ottawa courtroom Monday morning for a hearing to determine whether he can continue trying to overturn his conviction in the Starved Rock murders case.

Weger, 85, hopes to continue his exoneration bid. The special prosecutor in the case argues Weger’s bid should be dismissed. Weger, who served six decades in prison for one of the 1960 murders, wants another day in court.

Judge Michael C. Jansz has said he may take several weeks to consider the special prosecutor’s motion and didn’t guarantee he’d have a ruling ready by Monday’s hearing. Earlier this year, the special prosecutor filed a 78-page pleading saying Weger was guilty of murder and Weger’s claims of innocence were heard and rejected; Weger’s lawyers responded with a lengthy pleading, arguing there’s plenty of new evidence to prove Weger’s innocence.

