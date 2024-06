The Seatonville Community Church will host Sundae Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30. (Scott Anderson)

Families are welcome for an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship. Free Chicago-style hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, banana splits and root beer floats will be served. There also will be multiple games and face painting for children.

The church is located on U.S. 6 on the west edge of Seatonville. For more information, call the church at 815-894-2697.