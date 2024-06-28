Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp drop opening two games in Pennsylvania

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp dropped the first two games of a three-game road set in Johnstown, Penn., losing to the host Mill Rats 3-1 in seven innings Wednesday and 5-0 Thursday. The Prospect League rivals are scheduled to close out their three-game series Friday night.

In Wednesday’s defeat, Illinois Valley (16-9) trailed throughout despite a strong outing from starting pitcher Anthony Solis (5 IP, 1 ER, 10 K). Shortstop and Hall graduate Chance Resetich drove in the Pistol Shrimp’s lone run in the sixth inning, one of only two hits for the team on the day.

Only one Illinois Valley batter – corner infielder Ryan Niedzwiedz – managed multiple hits in Thursday’s shutout loss, a pair of singles in the team’s six-hit attack. Daniel Strohm (4 IP, 4 ER, 7 K) suffered the pitching loss, relieved by Daniel Castro (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

The Pistol Shrimp stop in LaFayette, Ind., on their way home for a Saturday night visit to the Aviators before beginning a three-game homestand Monday with a 7:05 first pitch against the Thrillville Thrillbillies from southern Illinois.