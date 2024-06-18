Vactor Manufacturing in Streator donates food, $1,500 to food pantry

Vactor Manufacturing in Streator held a summer food drive to assist the Streatorland Community Food Pantry.

The collection specifically gathered items to be sent to families with school-aged children so that they could cook their own lunches and snacks during the day. Items like ready to serve mac-n-cheese, Pop Tarts and granola bars were some of the many food donations.

Nicole McFadden of Vactor organized the food drive and secured a donation from the company of $1,500. This gift to the food pantry was received by Tony Bitto, board member of the food pantry. The financial contribution will go to purchasing more food items for the pantry. The food pantry has seen an increase in need by families in the Streator area. Donations can be sent to the Streatorland Community Food Pantry through its website at https://www.streatorfoodpantry.com/.