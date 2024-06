GAF in Peru has made significant a donation to Habitat for Humanity La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties, Inc. from its Community Matters Program. At the check presentation are Dan Fitzgerald, Habitat LBPC executive director; Gary Ashley; Jim Lobraco, Habitat treasurer; Erin Moutray, GAF administrative assistant; and Lee McCullough, Habitat board secretary. (Photo provided by Dan Fitzgerald)

GAF recently began operations in Peru.

“We are very excited to start building relationships with local non-profits,” said Gary Ashley, Peru GAF plant manager. “We are proud to work with Habitat for Humanity LBPC who plays a vital role in helping the community by providing homes, as well as other assistance to those in need.”