Starved Rock Country Community Foundation awards $1,000 grant to Putnam County Public Library

(From left) Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board member, Pierre Alexander; Cheryl Young and Matt Miller, of the Putnam County Public Library; and Reed Wilson, chairman of the SRCCF board come together for a donation from SRCCF to the Putnam County Library District. (Photo provided by Sally Van Cura)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Putnam County Public Library to support the Audio Storytelling for Kids program.

This grant will enable the library to provide children with access to audiobooks in various formats, significantly enhancing their reading experience and educational development.

The program is designed to improve vocabulary, word recognition and overall reading accessibility for children who struggle with traditional reading. By offering audiobooks, the library aims to strengthen children’s imaginations and provide them with diverse options for engaging with books.

This initiative will benefit more than 1,000 children in the Putnam County area, ensuring efficient and effective access to both educational and recreational materials through advanced technologies and varied formats.

“We are thrilled to provide this grant,” said Reed Wilson, chairman of the SRCCF Board of Directors, in a news release. “The funds will allow the library to reach more children in our community and offer them valuable resources that support learning and growth. Audiobooks are a fantastic tool for children, especially those who face challenges with reading. They open up new worlds and possibilities, fostering a love for stories and learning.”

The long-term goal of the program is to continually provide audiobooks that aid children in overcoming reading difficulties. The benefits of this initiative include notable improvements in vocabulary, better word recognition, increased accessibility for children who struggle with reading and enhanced imaginative capabilities.

The Putnam County Public Library is committed to offering innovative solutions that cater to the needs of its young patrons. The introduction of the storytelling program exemplifies this dedication, ensuring that all children, regardless of their reading abilities, can enjoy and benefit from the magic of stories.

For information about the program or other library services, contact Putnam County Public Library District, 815-339-2038 or info@putnamcountylibrary.org.