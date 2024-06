A 69-year-old Sandwich woman died following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Millington in La Salle County.

Gloria J. Gunkelman died from injuries sustained in the crash Saturday on County Highway 31, which is East 30th Road, south of North 4351st Road, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.