La Salle County grand jury: June 4, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and returned the following indictments.

Beth M. Kerchner, 61, of Mendota (two counts of aggravated battery);

Daniel L. Buster, 37, of Peru (aggravated battery);

Gonzalo Gonzalez, 37, of Aurora (aggravated fleeing and eluding; driving while revoked);

Caleb A. Tischer, 28, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);

Richard Young, 42, of La Salle (armed habitual criminal);

Jamie B. Danley, 37, of Mendota (home invasion; aggravated battery);

Robert A. Dyer, 25, of Mendota (two counts of possession of sexual abuse images);

Kaitlin M. Galas, 26, of Tonica (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Hendi I. Valdes, 30, of Peru (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Bart W. Larsen, 54, of Mendota (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver);

Elizabeth D. Lundquist, 43, of Mendota (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver);

Tracie A. Vietti, 54, of Streator (permitting the unlawful use of a building)