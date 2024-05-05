Regional Office of Education celebrates educators, support staff at annual dinner

The Regional Office of Education honored schools within the district. Here the administrative team poses for a photo with the Lighted Way in La Salle. (Photo provided by Zack Shaw)

A total of 162 school staff members were recognized Thursday at the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony.

“I am honored to be celebrating with this year’s Excellence in Education recipients,” said Christopher Dvorak, regional superintendent of schools for the Regional Office of Education 35. “This event provides recognition and gratitude to those that work in our schools, making a positive impact for students. As we celebrate education, thank you to everyone that helps make a difference in a student’s life.”

The event was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa and included a dinner by Stone Jug Barbecue in Peru and music entertainment by Steve Sharp.

The following school staff members were recognized: Leland Community Unit 1, Whitney Hart, educator award; Mandy Hawk, educator award; Tom Grzanich, support staff award; Serena Community Unit 2, Raquel Phelps, educator award; Colleen Connell, educator award; Chad Mahler, educator award; David Bobee, educator award; Heidi Dettloff, support staff award; Dean Derango, retiring educator award; Henry-Senachwine CUSD 5, Izabelle Schoepke, educator award; Karyn Bickerman, educator award; Sasha Stillwell, support staff award; Ann Lindstrom, retiring educator award; Mary Jo Klein, board service award; Earlville Community Unit 9, Molly Bredeson, educator award; Jim Farrell, educator award; Brandon Skolek, educator award; Sam Russell, support staff award; Streator Township High School 40, Ethan Koncor, educator award; Gwen Heimerdinger, educator award; Sue Grabowski, support staff award; Doug Harris, retiring educator award; Dave Marvin, retiring educator award; Dan Harcharik, retiring support staff award; Kathy Harcharik, retiring support staff award; Streator Elementary School 44, David Haub, educator award; Allison Tutt, educator award; Shellee Tyne, educator award; Karen R. Smith, support staff award; Nancy Grako, retiring educator award; Colleen Heinz, retiring educator award; Pamela S. Mamer, retiring educator award; Jan Urbance, retiring educator award; Allen-Otter Creek Elementary School 65, Anita Daily, educator award; Sherri Leroy, support staff award, Sheri Bergeson, board service award; Tonica Elementary School 79, Heather Arbet, educator award; Jeff Yunker, support staff award; Chuck Schneider, retiring educator award; Deer Park Elementary School 82, Sabrije Fejzoski, educator award; Maria Hufnagel, support staff award; Grand Ridge Elementary School 95, Robert Kodura, educator award; Samantha Carlson, educator award; Larry Lin, support staff award; Susan Kluzek, retiring educator award; La Salle-Peru Township High School 120, Kelly Liebhart, educator award; Lori Turczyn, educator award; Natalie Verucchi, educator award; Scott Leonard, support staff award; John Beatty, retiring educator award; Meg Kowalczyk, retiring educator award, Dwayne Mentgen, retiring educator award; Pam Engels, retiring support staff award; Cheryl Wilson, retiring support staff award; La Salle Elementary School 122, Julie Crowther, educator award; Madyson Hiester, educator award; Abby Schenck, educator award; Melissa Silfies, support staff award; Cathleen Doyle, retiring educator award; Karla Konieczki, retiring educator award; Becky Tieman, retiring support staff; Lighted Way, April Selvig, support staff award; Peru Elementary School 124, Kris Criss, educator award; Katie Meyer, educator award; Sally Etzenbach, educator award; Jessica Beem, support staff award; Tammy Carey, retiring educator award, Judy Hubbard, retiring support staff award; Oglesby Elementary School 125, Esmeralda Harris, educator award; Lindsey Olszewski, educator award; Kim Crook, support staff award; Ottawa Township High School 140, Krystal Johnson, educator award, Doug Shumway, educator award, Tyler Wargo, educator award; Janet Pearson, support staff award; Kevin Leonhart, retiring educator award; Doug Hearn, retiring educator award; Michael Cooper, retiring educator award, Kristy Winchester, retiring educator award; Ottawa Elementary School 141, Patricia Mezel, educator award; Erica Heth, educator award; Jean Sirek, educator award; Tracy Rimmele, educator award; Mary Stevenson, educator award; Nancy Stevenson, support staff award; Mary Lindig, retiring educator award, Robert Lowe, retiring educator award; Tracy Rimmele, retiring educator award; Jamie Terry, retiring educator award; Terrie Giacomini, retiring support staff award; Seneca Township High School 160, J. Jace Walsh, educator award; Rebecca Liberatore, educator award; Christopher Jackson, support staff award; Mike Applebee, retiring educator award; Sherry Neimann, retiring support staff award; Seneca Elementary School 170, Tiffany Hughes, educator award, Cory Yandell, educator award; Melissa Decker, educator award; John Vaughn, support staff award; Elizabeth Avila. suppoty staff award; Tiffany Hughes, retiring educator award; Wallace Elementary School 195, Heather Dilley, educator award; TJ Ericson, educator award; Jill Bessett, support staff award; Richard Mangold, board service award; Mendota Township High School District 280, Nicole Cromwell, educator award; Brenda Carbajal, educator award; Elizabeth Zinke, educator award; Wesley Sims, support staff award; Shawn LeRette, retiring educator award; George Bauer, retiring educator award; Jim Strouss, board service; Jim Lauer, board service; Mendota Elementary School 289, Rachel Sabin, educator award; Allison Buettner, educator award; Lauren Reuter, educator award; Maureen Hanson, support staff award; Patricia Siembab, support staff award; Putnam County CUSD 535, Michelle Edens, educator award; Marlea Smaga, educator award; Kristin Erickson, educator award, Meagan Lule, educator award; Jeffrey Rundle, support staff award; Valerie Peterson, retiring educator award; Annette Davis, retiring educator award; BMP Special Education Cooperative, Carolyn Jones, educator award; La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education/ROE 35 Academy, Grant Myers, educator award, Hannah DeBernardi, support staff award, Sara Koziol, support staff award; Caleb Wilson, support staff award; L.E.A.S.E./Circuit Breaker School, Sue Kubera, educator award; Mike Grenda, educator award; Lindsay Waldron, support staff award; Colleen Stefan, support staff award; Sue May, retiring educator award; Vicki Johnson, retiring educator award, Steve Thrush, retiring support staff; Jacob Faltin-Medina, posthumously award; SRAVTE/Area Career Center, Robbyn Partain, educator award; Katie Shevokas, support staff award, Dwayne Mentgen, retiring educator award; Holy Cross, Sarah Motter, educator award; Dee Barr, support staff award; Therese Thomas, retiring support staff; Lostant Community Unit 425, Holli Rapp, educator award; Joanna Gilkerson, support staff award; Jacob Faltin-Medina, posthumously award, RuthAnn Brizgis; posthumously award, Rutland Elementary School 230, Alaina Weatherford, educator award; Shelley Drake, support staff award; Laura Parks, retiring educator award; Miller Community Consolidated 210, Linda Coleman, educator award; Jamie Morales, support staff award; Michele Armstrong, retiring support staff award; Dimmick Consolidated School 175, Joel Foster, educator award; Carrie Fanti, support staff award; Lisa Petersen, retiring educator award; Waltham Elementary School 185, Ray Bailey, educator award, Rachel Kinzer, educator award; Tiffany Lewis, support staff award; and Kathy Schultz, retiring educator award.