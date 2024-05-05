Reddick Library in Ottawa to pass out zinnias in monthly kit

The Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa will be passing out a sample of zinnia seeds beginning Monday, May 6, in its monthly adult kit. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa will be passing out a sample of zinnia seeds beginning Monday, May 6, in its monthly adult kit.

This month’s kit will contain planting information. Plant the seeds soon to enjoy late summer blooms. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 7: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7: Illinois Libraries Present: Dr. Kal Penn. An actor, writer, producer and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, will answer previously submitted audience questions in a unique and fun game show experience. Penn is known for his roles in “Designated Survivor,” “House,” Mira Nair’s “The Namesake,” the Harold & Kumar franchise and the Christmas comedy The Santa Clauses for Disney +. To register go to: bit.ly/ILP_KalPenn

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8: Wednesday Evening Book Club, adults. “The Bee Sting” by Paul Murray will be discussed at this patron led book group.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 9: Berenstain Bears Party, kindergarten through second grade. Celebrate Children’s Book Week with a Berenstain Bears themed party. The library will read a story, create a snack and play a few games.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9: DIY Natural Cleaners, adults. Discover cost-effective and eco-friendly ways to make household cleaners using natural ingredients.

5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10: After Hours Teen Trivia, seventh through 12th grades. Bring friends to this after-hours trivia night. Enjoy a popcorn bar, win awesome prizes, and test your knowledge on all different topics. Teams should be composed of three to five people. Registration is required. Register with the Reddick Library Children’s Department at 815-434-0509.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11: Mother’s Day Make & Take, kindergarten through sixth grade. The library will help you prepare for Mother’s Day gift-giving at this special event. Decorate a small pot, plant flower seeds and make a card.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11: Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.