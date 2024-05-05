20 Mendota High School students recognized as Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy, biliteracy scholars

Twenty Mendota High School students have been recognized as 2023-2024 Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy and State Commendation toward Biliteracy scholars.

The award is given annually by the Illinois State Board of Education to deserving students. Mendota was one of the first of the 54 Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy participating school districts for school year 2016-2017. The program in Illinois now has expanded to include about 150 Illinois public high schools and their graduates who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in four domains in English and a language other than English.

An official seal will be placed on the diplomas and confer official recognition on transcripts of those students who qualify. Two honors are available: The Seal of Biliteracy and the Commendation toward Biliteracy. Available assessments include ACT or SAT scores, ACCESS (for EL students), AP Language and Composition scores, AP Language and Culture scores, Dual credit coursework and the AAPPL exam. Students at Mendota proved proficiency in foreign language by taking the Advanced Placement Language and Culture exam in Spanish. State Seal of Biliteracy students attained a high level of proficiency in English and in one or more additional languages. Students also earn college credit a public colleges and universities in Illinois.

The following Mendota High School students have been named 2024 graduates with the State Seal of Biliteracy: Noemi Arteaga, Madelyn Becker, Araceli Diaz, Olivia Eddy, Bria Frey, Janet Guzman, Ashley Hermosillo, Ava Jones, Fredy Mandujano, Brian Perez, Ana Ramirez, Natalia Salinas, Blanka Valdez, Grace Wasmer and Valerie Valdes. The State Commendation of Biliteracy graduates: Isaac Belmonte, Alex Contreras, Logan Dewey, Lilly Leifheit and Ryleigh Sondgeroth.

For more information, visit https://www.isbe.net/sealofbiliteracy.