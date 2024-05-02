Streator Walking Club to host inaugural Community Day on May 5 at City Park

Walkers of all different paces participate Sunday, April 21, 2024, in the Streator Walking Club's regular walk two times around City Park. Streator Walking Club announced its inaugural Community Day Event is set noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at City Park. (Derek Barichello)

The event will kick off with a walk starting at 1 p.m. With more than 20 participants, community members will get to see what organizations are available in the community. Registration is open to Wednesday, May 1. To sign up, reach out to the Streator Walking Club via Facebook or email at joannemarie070707@gmail.com.

In addition to the Community Day Event, the Streator Walking Club hosts regular walks at noon and 6 p.m. every Tuesday, 6 p.m. every Thursday and 1 p.m. every Sunday at City Park. The Walking Club also will host an Outdoor Exercise Demo in Partnership with Streator Family YMCA at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16; Foraging at Marillia Park at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19; and Introduction to Forest Bathing at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9. To conclude the summer festivities, the Walking Club will host a Picnic and Ice Cream Social at noon Sunday, July 14.

For more information and event updates, follow the Streator Walking Club on Facebook.