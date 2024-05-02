Ottawa, WFC, Marquette softball all victors at home; Serena baseball bests Newark: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 6, Kaneland 3: At King Field on Wednesday, the host Pirates (15-8 overall, 4-3 Interstate 8) used a five-run home half of the third inning to knock off the Knights in the conference matchup.

Hailey Larsen doubled and drove home two for Ottawa, which also received a triple and an RBI off the bat of Aubrey Sullivan along with a single and RBI courtesy of Maura Condon. Peyton Bryson (7 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) notched the pitching win.

Ottawa's Hailey Larsen (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 8, Pontiac 7: At June Gross Field, the host Crusaders (12-6) bounced back from the previous day’s extra-inning loss to Seneca with a walk-off nonconference win ended by Emma Rinearson’s RBI triple.

Rinearson finished with a single as well as the RBI triple. Kelsey Cuchra had two hits and three RBIs, Maisie Lyons was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, and Hunter Hopkins singled twice and drove home one to power the Cru attack. Hopkins (7 IP, 0 ER, 5 K) also earned the pitching victory.

Marquette visits Seneca to complete the rivals’ Tri-County Conference series Thursday.

WFC 3, Peoria Christian 0: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (11-8) rode a complete-game, three-hit shutout from Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 R, 13 K) to beat their old conference rivals.

Seven different Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell batters had one single apiece to account for all of the team’s offense.

Dwight 10, Fieldcrest 1: At Dwight, the visiting Knights (1-14) managed just two hits and one run in support of Keara Barisch (6 IP, 5 ER, 4 K).

St. Francis 13, Somonauk/Leland 0 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (5-12) only trailed 1-0 until surrendering two runs in the fifth and 10 in the sixth of a nonconference defeat.

Kaydence Eade (6 IP, 12 ER, 2 K) was dealt the pitching defeat. Brooke Bahrey doubled.

Baseball

Serena 6, Newark 0: At Serena, the host Huskers received 6 2/3 innings of one-hit, shutout pitching from Beau Raikes (6 2/3 IP, 0 R, 15 K) and saw Carter Meyer get the last out to finish the Little Ten Conference sweep of the Norsemen (8-19, 7-5 LTC).

Payton Twait and Wesley Hendricks each provided a hit and an RBI for Serena (8-11 overall, 6-2 LTC).

Landon Begovac had the lone hit for Newark in support of losing pitcher Jackson Walker (4 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 6 K).

Serena's Beau Raikes

Kaneland 3, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the host Pirates (9-16 overall, 2-8 Interstate 8) received a gem from starter Colin Fowler (5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and relievers Tate Wesbecker (1 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) and Alex Billings (1 IP, 0 R, 0 K), but couldn’t muster any offense against Kaneland right-hander Evan Ross (7 IP, 0 R, 7 K), who threw a three-hit shutout.

Jace Veith, Jack Henson and Jacob Rosetto provided the only hits for Ottawa.

Dwight 9, Fieldcrest 3: At Dwight, the visiting Knights led until Dwight put up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to steal the nonconference victory.

Layten Gerdes had the lone Fieldcrest run batted in and was dealt the pitching loss (5 IP, 6 ER, 5 K).

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Somonauk 4: At HBR, the visiting Bobcats (5-12 overall, 5-5 Little Ten) saw their comeback bid fall short despite scoring in their last three turns at bat.

Noah Brandt singled, homered and drove in one run, with Aiden Hopkins also recording an RBI in support of pitchers Kaden Geers-Clason and Aldo Resendez.

Marengo 9, Sandwich 5: At Marengo, the visiting Indians were dealt the loss despite a late rally.

Braden Behringer singled twice, while Quin Rome doubled and drove home two for Sandwich in support of starting pitcher Tyler Lissman (4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K).

Girls soccer

Oregon 7, HBR/Somonauk/Leland 1: The visiting Hawks (15-1-0) rolled to another victory, led by a two-goal, two-assist performance by Mya Englekes.