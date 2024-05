Seniors Orlando Harris and Maggie Richetta were named as the 2023-24 Male and Female Athletes of the Year for Putnam County High School. Harris played for the Panthers basketball team. Richetta played for the PC's volleyball, girls basketball and softball teams. She will attend Sauk Valley College to play volleyball this fall. (Photo provided by PCHS)

