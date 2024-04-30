Community Column: A day in the life at Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Sally M. Van Cura recently joined the staff of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation as community engagement and donor relations manager. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, established in 2015, stands as a symbol of hope and progress within our community.

As one of the 850 community foundations across the nation, SRCCF plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between passionate individuals and impactful causes. With a steadfast commitment to uplifting our community, SRCCF orchestrates a symphony of initiatives that bring about meaningful change.

At the foundation, each day pulses with purpose, as the dedicated staff and board members work tirelessly to foster positive transformations. Today, we offer a glimpse into a typical day, where hope blossoms, and dreams take flight:

Scholarship Announcement: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders

As the curtains draw on this year’s scholarship applications, SRCCF eagerly prepares to unveil the deserving recipients. After meticulous review and consideration, we stand in awe of the remarkable talent and determination displayed by the applicants. These scholarships serve as a springboard for bright minds, paving the way for future leaders to emerge and thrive.

Creating Legacies that Endure

The staff is completing the addition of one of our newest fund. This fund was created in the wake of tragedy. With the help of the Foundation, one family will turn their grief into a symbol of hope. Through SRCCF, they established a fund dedicated to mental illness awareness and support. Their noble endeavor ensures that no family traverses the arduous path alone, as the fund’s mission is to provide readily accessible resources and assistance. This is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of collective compassion.

Preserving Nature’s Bounty: Guardians of Land and Water

Energetic community members converge with a shared vision to discuss the preservation of our precious land and water reserves. Although still in very initial discussions, this is what we do at SRCCF. We collect ideas and serve as facilitators, bridging the gap between passion and action. Through strategic collaborations and tireless advocacy, we safeguard our natural heritage for generations to come. It’s a testament to our collective responsibility and unwavering commitment to the needs of our community.

Connecting Hearts, Amplifying Impact

At the heart of SRCCF lies a simple yet profound mission: to connect people who care with causes that matter. Every interaction, every partnership, is a testament to the boundless potential of collective action. Whether it’s supporting local nonprofits, championing vital causes or fostering community resilience, SRCCF stands as a catalyst for change.

Visit SRCCF.org or call 815-252-2906 to learn more about the 2024 Spring Appeal and how you can support our mission.

