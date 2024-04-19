Streator girls soccer scores 1-0 win at Manteno; Newark baseball rolls Earlville: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls soccer

Streator 1, Manteno 0: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldogs picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph by shutting out the Panthers.

Audrey Arambula provided the game’s lone goal. Charli McMullen recorded the shutout in goal.

Softball

Seneca 6, Dwight 0: At Dwight on Wednesday, the visiting Fighting Irish beat the incoming rain and the host Trojans to improve to 14-1 overall this spring and 8-0 in the Tri-County Conference.

Tessa Krull (7 IP, 0 R, 10 K) pitched the complete-game, two-hit shutout with no walks and helped her cause with a pair of runs batted in. Camryn Stecken added an RBI, with Alyssa Zellers getting three hits, four stolen bases and scoring half of the game’s runs.

Midland 14, WFC 12: At Woodland School, host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (7-7 overall, 3-6 TCC) slugged 13 hits but committed six errors to suffer the Tri-County upset. The Warriors led until allowing an eight-run top of the fifth inning.

Emma Palaschak doubled, tripled and scored three runs for WFC, with Shae Simons and Ella Derossett each providing three hits and an RBI. Tiffany Rustman (two hits, two RBIs) and Kaiden Connor (one hit, two RBIs) also led the run support of losing pitcher Lilly Libby (7 IP, 4 ER, 8 K).

Henry-Sen. 11, Fieldcrest 5: At Minonk, the host Knights (1-7) dropped the nonconference affair, trailing 4-0 after one inning.

Keara Barisch (7 IP, 6 ER, 3 K) took the circle for Fieldcrest, with Pru Mangan (RBI) and Julia Ehrnthaller knocking two hits apiece.

Serena 10, Nazareth Academy 6: At LaGrange Park, the visiting Huskers (9-4) trailed 6-3 through four but answered with seven unanswered runs to notch the triumph.

Jenna Setchell (two singles, three RBIs), RayElle Brennan (triple, two RBIs) and Maddie Glade (single, double) led the Serena attack in support of starting pitcher Glade (3 IP, 0 ER, 0 K) and winning reliever Cassie Walsh (4 IP, 1 ER, 1 K).

Baseball

Dwight 3, Seneca 2: At Dwight, Joey Starks hit a walk-off single to lift Dwight past the visiting Fighting Irish (13-5 overall, 6-2 TCC) in Tri-County Conference play.

Chase Buis (2/3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) was the losing pitcher in relief of Aidan Vilcek (6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K). Paxton Giertz provided three of Seneca’s six hits.

Streator 7, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs (7-10 overall, 4-3 ICE) completed the Illinois Central Eight Conference sweep led by the pitching of starter/winner Zander McCloskey (5 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) and the relief work of Landon Muntz (1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 K).

Cole Winterrowd homered and drove in two runs for Streator, with Noah Camp also tallying two RBIs. Jake Hagie and Muntz (RBI) knocked two hits apiece.

Midland 9, WFC 0: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (1-10 overall, 0-9 Tri-County) lost their seventh straight, four of those coming via shutout.

Reece Pelnarch, Connor Dodge and Nolan Price had the lone hits for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell. Tucker Hill (5 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) suffered the mound defeat.

Wilmington 6, Sandwich 2: At Wilmington, the visiting Indians (9-7) lost to their old conference rivals in a nonconference meeting.

Quin Rome hit a solo homer, with Chris Barbor also driving home a Sandwich run. Taylor Adams (4 IP, 6 ER, 5 K) took the pitching loss.

Newark 18, Earlville 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (5-15 overall, 5-2 LTC) scored two in the second, five in the third and 11 in the fourth to notch the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders (1-5 overall, 1-5 LTC), with Jackson Walker (4 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) working a four-inning no-hitter.

Landon Begovac doubled, tripled and scored three runs for Newark, while Blake Adams singled, twice, tripled once, scored thrice and drove in four Norsemen runs. David Ulrich added two hits and two RBIs, Payton Wills had two hits and one RBI, and both Clay Friestad and Walker added one hit and two driven in.