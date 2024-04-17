Marquette baseball drops first game of the season : The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Henry-Senachwine 6, Marquette 5: At Henry, the Crusaders (12-1, 5-1) fell for the first time this season in Tuesday’s Tri-County Conference game against the Mallards.

Griffin Dobberstein (double) and Anthony Couch (RBI) both had two hits for Marquette. Charlie Mullen (two RBIs, stolen base) smacked a triple, Keaton Davis a double, while Carson Zellers (sacrifice fly) and Jackson Higgins both recorded RBIs. Couch (6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) suffered the tough-luck loss on the mound.

Softball

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 5 (10 inn.): At Sandwich, after sitting through a lightning delay after seven innings, the visiting Thunder scored twice in the 10th, with the hosts able to only get one back in their half of the inning in the Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Kayden Corneils had a single, inside-the-park homer and knocked in three runs to lead Sandwich (10-3, 4-2). Johanna Freemon added two hits and an RBI, while Aubrey Cyr tripled, and both Alexis Sinetos and Peyton Dudzik doubled. Cyr (10 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) took the loss in the circle.

Track and Field

Sandwich sweeps dual with Harvard: At Sandwich, the Indians boys (239-125) and girls (226-169) teams outpointed the Hornets in the dual.

Winners for the Sandwich girls squad included Clara Schiradelly (100-meter), Delanie Card (400), Erin Lissman (800), Karlee Henkins (1600), Delaney Kotecki (100 hurdles), Alayla Harris (300 hurdles), Londyn Scott (shot put), Mikaela LeaTrea (discus), Hannah Treptow (high jump), Tegan Stryszyk (pole vault), Shayla Green (long jump), Aleece Subat (triple jump) and the 4x200 relay (Schiradelly, Ashley Hintz, Addyson Cline, Teagan Lederman).

The Sandwich boys claiming firsts were Simeion Harris (200, 400, high jump), Alan Parkison (1600), Shaun Smith (300 hurdles), Peter Popp (shot put), Jackson Heilemeier (discus), Jacob Ross (pole vault) and the 4x100 relay (Nathan Hill, Harris, Brodie Case, Kayden Page).